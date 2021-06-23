Cancel
Brandon, FL

Brandon High School Students Earned Industry Certifications

By Tatiana Ortiz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in ninth through 12th grade can enroll in Brandon High School’s Institute of Business and Technology, which provides them with an array of programs in the fields of marketing, technology and business. As students complete and pass courses in the Customer Service Academy, NAF Academy of Finance and much more, they will then be given an opportunity to earn certifications in CIW Social Media Strategist and Intuit Quickbooks, among others. All of these programs offered will help better shape the students’ future careers.

