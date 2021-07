Shania Twain is a household name, but some of the country icon's fans might not know that the monker is not her real name. Twain was born Eilleen Regina Edwards, and when she was adopted by her stepfather, she took his last name of Twain. During a recent episode of her Home Now Radio show on Apple Music Hits, the Canadian star explained her decision to change her name, sharing that she wanted something that felt like her own when she was on stage.