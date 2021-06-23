Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld To Direct, Star In ‘Unfrosted’; Netflix Wins Movie About Creation Of The Pop-Tart

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
Deadline
 9 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Seinfeld has made it clear he would not inject his comic genius into another sitcom, after generating arguably the best one ever. So Seinfeld is turning to another outlet — the movie screen — and his relationship with Netflix has just won the streamer a plum project for its film slate. Seinfeld will star in, direct and produce Unfrosted, a film comedy he co-wrote with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder that is inspired by a joke he told on the stand-up stage about the world-shaking invention of Pop-Tarts. Netflix has committed to a green light and a production start next spring.

