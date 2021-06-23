Jerry Seinfeld To Direct, Star In ‘Unfrosted’; Netflix Wins Movie About Creation Of The Pop-Tart

With production underway in Pittsburgh on Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle), and Sony Pictures TV's reimagining of Penny Marshall's 1992 film A League of Their Own, it appears Amazon series has found its "Jimmy Dugan" (Tom Hanks in the film) in Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman. A former Cubs pitcher brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches, Offerman's Casey "Dove" Porter earned his nickname when his forkball killed a dove in mid-air in the middle of a game. Inspiring and charismatic, Dove was going to be the next big Major League Baseball star until he blew out his arm three years into his run. Now, he sees taking the Peaches to the championship could be his key to a comeback.