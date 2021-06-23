McAfee's Extradition, Wood's Crypto Shopping, Coinbase In Japan + More News

Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, has seen its stock price decline by over 30% since its mid-April IPO, trading at just about $225 per share. There are two broad factors that drove the sell-off. Firstly, the price for bellwether cryptocurrency Bitcoin has declined from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April to just about $33,000 as of Wednesday, and this, in turn, is impacting sentiment around Coinbase stock. Secondly, Coinbase went public via a direct listing, that enables early investors to sell shares on the first day of trading without the typical IPO lockup period and this also likely put pressure on the stock. Now, does the recent correction present a good entry-point into Coinbase’s stock? We think it does.