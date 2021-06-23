McAfee's Extradition, Wood's Crypto Shopping, Coinbase In Japan + More News
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Spain’s National Court has approved the extradition of detained antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee to the United States, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years, AP reported. The decision can be appealed and the final extradition will need to be approved by the Spanish Cabinet, it added. (Learn more: This Is How John McAfee Made USD 23m For Shilling ICOs (According to SEC))cryptonews.com