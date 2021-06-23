OUT NOW | VC Young Artist Jonian Ilias Kadesha's New CD: "A Journey for Two"
Avi Music Records announced the release of VC Young Artist Jonian Ilias Kadesha's new album entitled "A Journey for Two." "Our recording centers around pieces which celebrate the joy and vibrancy of folk music, opening with music by Xenakis from the Balkans in Greece, Jonian’s birthplace, then venturing north to Hungary for the Kodaly, west to Switzerland/France for the Sonatina by Honneger and finally returning to Greece for a rarely performed duo by Skalkottas," cellist Vashti Hunter told The Violin Channel.theviolinchannel.com