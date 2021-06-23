Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

The first pillar of credit and incentive projects: Location

By Ben Worrell
accountingtoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation, location, location. Like families searching for a new home, businesses make location decisions based on what they believe will produce the best results in the long term. Supply chain maximization, market reach, revenue growth and proximity to a quality workforce all factor into business location decisions. Therefore, when a...

www.accountingtoday.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Area#Pillars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Economyaccountingtoday.com

Employers added 850K jobs in June, including 2.8K in accounting

Employment rose by 850,000 jobs in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, including 2,800 jobs in accounting and bookkeeping, as the economic recovery strengthens. The unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a point to 5.9%, but the number of jobs added last month beat analyst expectations. Gains...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

ASC 842 and IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Software from CoStar

Lease accounting software from CoStar analyzes and classifies leases for new lease accounting requirements, calculates percentage rent obligations, adjusts indexed rents and related taxes, processes rent and expense obligations, generates journal entries, runs financial reports, and integrates with corporate accounting systems. For reprint and licensing requests for this article, click...
Taylor, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Taylor ISD accepts Chapter 313 incentives application for mysterious project, officials hint at more in the pipeline

Investment in Central Texas is ramping up, and it's reaching far flung suburbs like Taylor. The local school district board accepted an application on June 30 for Chapter 313 incentives, which are used for property tax abatements for major manufacturing and energy projects. This comes as big fish circle the area, including tech giant Samsung and Tesla suppliers.
Businessaccountingtoday.com

Private sector added 692K jobs in June

Private sector employers added 692,000 jobs in June, according to payroll giant ADP, in a further sign of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses accounted for 215,000 of the jobs, including 93,000 in businesses with between one and 19 employees, and 122,000 in businesses with 20 to 49 employees, according to the ADP National Employment Report. Medium-sized businesses with between 50 and 499 employees gained 236,000 jobs in June. Large businesses added 240,000 jobs, including 51,000 in companies with between 500 and 999 employees, and 190,000 in corporations with 1,000 employees or more. The service-providing sector made up 624,000 of the job gains, including 53,000 in professional and business services such as accounting and tax preparation, 10,000 jobs in financial activities like banking, and a whopping 332,000 in leisure and hospitality. The goods-producing sector gained 68,000 jobs, including 47,000 construction jobs and 19,000 manufacturing jobs. Franchise employment increased by a robust 104,100 jobs, with restaurants accounting for 86,600 positions and accommodations for 11,900 jobs.
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

New instructions for Schedules K-2, K-3 eye int’l tax

The Treasury and the IRS have released early draft instructions for the new Schedules K-2 and K-3 for 1065s, 1120-Ss and 8865s for tax year 2021. The new schedules themselves appeared on June 3 and 4. The redesigned forms and instructions give guidance to partnerships, S corporations, and U.S persons...
Energy Industrybloombergtax.com

IRS Extends Safe Harbor for Renewable Energy Project Tax Credits

The Treasury Department and IRS extended a safe harbor allowing taxpayers who are developing renewable energy projects to claim the production and investment tax credits. In a notice issued Tuesday (Notice 2021-41), Treasury and the IRS said they were extending the period under which a project can qualify for a safe harbor that meets the tax credits’ continuity requirement. A taxpayer must make continuous progress towards completion of the facility once construction has begun, under this requirement.
Economyfinextra.com

Credit Agricole CIB kickstarts quantum project

The corporate and investment banking arm of CIB has teamed up with Pasqaland and Multiverse to explore applications for quantum computing in finance. French company Pasqal is developing a quantum computer based on neutral atoms arrays, a leading edge technology currently being trialled to build industrial quantum computers. Spanish company Multiverse Computing specialises in quantum algorithms which can be run both on quantum and classical computers.
Pointe Coupee Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

State board inks incentives for solar amid new 2,700 acre solar project in Pointe Coupee coming

Rural Louisiana residents will vote on more tax breaks for solar farms popping up across the state. The Board of Commerce and Industry approved the next step Monday for economic incentives through the Industrial Tax Exemption Program for a $98 million solar project in Morehouse Parish, which sits just north of Monroe. The board approved the project in a split vote, 14 in favor and 6 against. The board previously voted to hit the pause button on any new incentives pending the most recent legislative session.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

State extends tax credit deadlines for two Cedar Rapids projects

The Iowa Economic Development Authority extended deadlines for $1.6 million in tax credits going to two Cedar Rapids projects — one a major downtown development project that would include bringing in two new hotels and the other in the NewBo District. Moline, Ill.-based Heart of America Group received a 30-month...
Personal Financeescalontimes.com

Tax Credits Projected To Help Create Jobs

The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) earlier this month announced tax credit awards to 16 businesses that are projected to create more than 5,200 new, full-time jobs in California thanks to $71.1 million in tax credits. The funding, from the California Competes Tax Credit program, will bring more than $2.1 billion in new investments across the state over the next five years.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids City Council To Vote On Incentives For FedEx Warehouse Project

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Members of the Cedar Rapids City Council will vote on awarding financial incentives to FedEx if it builds a warehouse and distribution center there. The company has proposed constructing a 479-thousand square-foot building on the city’s southwest side. The 109-million-dollar investment by FedEx would create 359 part-time and 75 full-time jobs. City officials estimate the new facility would generate more than 16 million dollars in taxes over a 10-year period, with about six million returning to the company as a rebate.
Credits & Loansnevadabusiness.com

First Independent Bank – Preparing Your Business Exit Strategy

While some members of the baby boomer generation are already retired, many more among this demographic are expected to retire in the next several years. Baby boomers are born between 1946 and 1964 and are currently between 57 and 75 years of age. Since many baby boomers are also business owners, some estimates expect the rate of business sales to increase in the next five years.
TechnologyAmerican Banker

Creating customer value with open API banking

The arrival of the open API banking economy has increased collaboration and innovation among organizations around the globe. With open APIs enabling banks to safely connect with other financial service providers and FinTechs, there are more opportunities than ever to create new value for customers and generate more business. Some...
Healthmetroatlantaceo.com

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 692,000 Jobs in June

Private sector employment increased by 692,000 jobs from May to June according to the June ADP® National Employment Report™. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
Greenwood, SCgolaurens.com

Fujifilm to reduce manufacturing footprint in Greenwood, cutting 400 jobs

FUJIFILM Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc., announced on Thursday that as result of a comprehensive review of global facilities, the company is taking the difficult, but necessary step to consolidate – by September 2022 – many of the manufacturing functions that take place in its Greenwood, S.C. facility into other Fujifilm facilities, as well as to third parties.