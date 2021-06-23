Jujutsu Kaisen Panda: Name, 3 Forms, Death, Powers, Age, Voice Actor, and Everything You Need to Know

There’s something magical about the magical girl anime. The genre that birthed beloved classics like Sailor Moon and Cardcaptor Sakura, and to which shows like The Powerpuff Girls owe their inspiration, the magical girl anime has always presented a different kind of hero than the “woman warrior” that is so prevalent in pop culture. Rather than a sword or a tomboyish attitude, they’re allowed to wield their femininity as their power — sometimes literally, like when Sailor Moon throws her tiara like boomerang, or Sakura’s friend Tomoko makes her a frilly outfit as her battle armor. Amidst the male-dominated anime world — and really, the action genre at large — these magical girls are an oasis for viewers who wanted to see their heroes cry, fail at sports, and snooze in class, before transforming into a glamorous, all-powerful warrior.