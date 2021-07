The movie theater at 340 N. Eureka St. in Redlands is slated to become the first LOOK Dine-In Cinemas location in California when it opens its doors on July 1. Brian Schultz, founder of the chain, said in an email that other former Studio Movie Grill locations will reopen as LOOK Dine-In Cinemas later this summer with Monrovia in July, and Downey and Glendale in August.