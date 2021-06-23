Spring Hill restaurant featured on Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’

SPRING HILL — A little restaurant that’s bursting with flavor was recently featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible.”. Food Network Chef Robert Irvine visited Turnpike’s Rest Stop in March for a whirlwind two days, where production, crew, restaurant staff and owners got a crash course on communication skills all while the restaurant underwent remodeling. While still in the middle of a pandemic, everyone had to undergo rapid COVID-19 tests and temperature checks each day of filming, and the restaurant was closed to the public, except for a brief period of dining hours.