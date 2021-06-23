Cancel
Broome County, NY

Free Boat Rentals at Broome County Parks During Free Fishing Weekend

By Sam Joachim
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishing enthusiasts throughout the area will be able to rent a boat from Broome County Parks for no cost for the first hour between June 26th and 27th. On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State is hosting free fishing days on Saturday, June 26th and Sunday, June 27th. The two days are the third and fourth out of six free fishing days being held by the state. During the designated free fishing days, state residents and non residents alike can fish free of charge without a license to fish. All other fishing regulations will remain in effect.

www.wicz.com
