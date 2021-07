Delaware author Theresa Del Tufo encourages women to embrace leadership opportunities and find their voice in her new book, Women Powered!. When it comes to life as an independent woman, Theresa del Tufo does more than talk the talk. Del Tufo, co-author of Women Powered! A New Paradigm of Influence and Equity, immigrated to the United States from the Philippines at age 23 with her husband, who tragically passed away soon after. She raised two boys by herself while also earning her doctorate and working as deputy director for the Department of Labor. After retiring from government work, she wasn’t content to rest on her laurels. Instead, del Tufo started a consulting business, teaching folks of all ages and genders how to be their best at work.