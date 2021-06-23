Victor Valley Transit Unveils New Compact Eldorado EZ Rider Buses

Victor Valley / Barstow – Victor Valley Transit is excited to announce the arrival of six new 32’ Eldorado EZ Rider transit buses to their fleet. These smaller compact buses come with many impressive new features, including a plexiglass Driver barrier shield, providing additional health and safety benefits for both drivers and passengers. These buses have 27 seats and two wheelchair areas. There is a USB connection for every seat, passenger Wi-Fi, and near-zero-emission engines by utilizing renewable natural gas for a cleaner ride for the environment. In addition, these smaller models, are designed to easily maneuver in narrow areas with a tighter turning radius, making them perfect to service our local mountain roads and County Routes.