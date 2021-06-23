Top 100 wing Tyrell Ward recaps LSU official visit

"I was really fortunate a few weeks ago to get up to Minnesota on an unofficial with my Dad and it was super cool. On my official visit, I was able to have both my mom and dad and my younger brothers and we all had an awesome time," 2022 Harrisburg (S.D.) quarterback Jacob Knuth said to GopherIllustrated. "On day one, we got to see everything in the athletic complex, including a group meeting with head coach PJ Fleck at the top of the stadium in one of the sky boxes. After that was done we all got to go to a photoshoot, that was really cool putting all the gear on and because Tony Nelson who had been up last week for his OV came back up and I got to spend some time with him and my parents got to spend some time with his family. After that was done we headed to the Mall of America and had a team dinner at an unbelievable steakhouse. After we were done we all went and played laser tag- recruits vs hosts! Day two started with breakfast with the academics department and then we all spent some time touring the campus on golf carts. It was cool because we got to do this with all the recruits and their families. It was huge caravan of maroon and gold golf carts. Once that was done, I got to have another 1 on 1 quarterback meeting with Coach Sanford. This was actually my favorite part of the visit. We spent a couple hours just just talking ball. From offensive schemes to reading defense all the way to drills and mechanics that he wants me to focus on. Coach knows his stuff and makes an hour feel like 10 minutes. After that meeting we all boarded busses and headed out to Coach Fleck’s lake house for the afternoon. It was super chill and really cool to spend time with the other recruits and see the coaches in a laid back environment. We had the chance to jet ski, Coach Sanford and I went paddle boarding and then a bunch of us went on a boat ride with Coach Fleck!"