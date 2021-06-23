Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Top 100 wing Tyrell Ward recaps LSU official visit

By Billy Embody
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat did one of LSU's official visitors think of his trip to Baton Rouge?. © 2005-2021 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.

247sports.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Cbs Sports#Cbs Interactive#Broadcasting#Lsu#Cbs Sports#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

LOOK: Top-five prospect Chris Livingston sports UK uniform on official visit

Kentucky’s busy recruiting weekend has quickly come to a close, as five-star prospects Shaedon Sharpe, Chris Livingston and Dereck Lively II all made the trip to Lexington in recent days, where they each toured the basketball facilities and met with the coaching staff for the first time since in-person recruiting returned earlier this month.
Oregon Statescoopduck.com

Key Recaps Oregon Official

That’s what Mario Cristobal and receivers coach Bryan McClendon have confirmed with one another. The Ducks are making a push to get faster on offense and more explosive at receiver. While Oregon has targeted a few that fit this profile, they hosted Frederick Douglass (Ky.) receiver Dane Key this weekend....
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Isaac McKneely recaps 'unreal' UVA official visit experience

Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers held their first official visit weekend of the year over the weekend. Virginia hosted their lone commitment, Poca (W.V.) combo guard Isaac McKneely along with top target Grand Island (Neb.) power forward Isaac Traudt, who came away impressed by the experience. Wahoos247 caught up...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LSU targets taking official visits elsewhere this weekend

LSU hosts another big recruiting weekend for official and unofficial visitors on campus with only a little more than a week left before another NCAA dead period kicks in for recruiting. Schools all across America are doing the same on the third weekend of the contact period, so some of the Tigers' top targets will be on other campuses.
College SportsGator Country

Smith declares UF his leader, recaps official visit

Improving the speed at the wide receiver position appears to be a point of emphasis for Dan Mullen and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales this recruiting cycle. The current roster is filled with some bigger-bodied receivers who excel at outmuscling opponents for the ball in the air, but they’re lacking those one or two guys that you can throw the ball to behind the line of scrimmage and reasonably expect them to turn the play into a long touchdown.
NFLtexasredzonereport.com

Baby Gronk Visits LSU.

Baby Gronk aka Madden San Miguel made the trip out to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he met and worked out with dozens of LSU players and had a great talk with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. Has Baby Gronk jumped ship? Let’s find out. LSU was thoroughly pleased by Baby...
Minnesota StatePosted by
247Sports

Minnesota QB commit Jacob Knuth recaps his Gophers official visit

"I was really fortunate a few weeks ago to get up to Minnesota on an unofficial with my Dad and it was super cool. On my official visit, I was able to have both my mom and dad and my younger brothers and we all had an awesome time," 2022 Harrisburg (S.D.) quarterback Jacob Knuth said to GopherIllustrated. "On day one, we got to see everything in the athletic complex, including a group meeting with head coach PJ Fleck at the top of the stadium in one of the sky boxes. After that was done we all got to go to a photoshoot, that was really cool putting all the gear on and because Tony Nelson who had been up last week for his OV came back up and I got to spend some time with him and my parents got to spend some time with his family. After that was done we headed to the Mall of America and had a team dinner at an unbelievable steakhouse. After we were done we all went and played laser tag- recruits vs hosts! Day two started with breakfast with the academics department and then we all spent some time touring the campus on golf carts. It was cool because we got to do this with all the recruits and their families. It was huge caravan of maroon and gold golf carts. Once that was done, I got to have another 1 on 1 quarterback meeting with Coach Sanford. This was actually my favorite part of the visit. We spent a couple hours just just talking ball. From offensive schemes to reading defense all the way to drills and mechanics that he wants me to focus on. Coach knows his stuff and makes an hour feel like 10 minutes. After that meeting we all boarded busses and headed out to Coach Fleck’s lake house for the afternoon. It was super chill and really cool to spend time with the other recruits and see the coaches in a laid back environment. We had the chance to jet ski, Coach Sanford and I went paddle boarding and then a bunch of us went on a boat ride with Coach Fleck!"
College Sportsscoopduck.com

Bailey Recaps Oregon Visit

Joe Moorhead was able to establish an early relationship with Gordo (Ala.) quarterback Tanner Bailey. So much so the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder committed to Oregon in early March without setting foot on campus. Fast forward to now and the four-star made the trek out West to Eugene. He spent nearly four...