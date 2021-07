A Tory MP has been roasted for decking himself out with a Union flag tie and face mask to deliver an impassioned rant defending the display of the Union flag in the Welsh parliament.?!Speaking in the House of Commons, Jamie Wallis, who represents Bridgend bemoaned that the Welsh Parliament had banned the flags and called on the government to take “action”. He said: “As many will know the Presiding Officer of the Senedd banned the display of the Union flag by Conservative members last week and yesterday the first minister Mark Drakeford described them as ‘vacuous symbolism by tea...