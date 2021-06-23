Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

AWS and Salesforce are integrating their clouds to simplify application projects

By Maria Deutscher
siliconangle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Web Services Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc. are teaming up to build integrations that will connect a large number of their respective cloud products with one another. The effort, which the companies announced today, has two key objectives. One is to make it easier for enterprise developers to build applications that use both AWS and Salesforce services under the hood. Another objective is to enhance Salesforce’s Industry Cloud product portfolio, which is a collection of cloud services with vertical-specific features for industries such as healthcare and financial services.

siliconangle.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Services#Amazon Web Services Inc#Salesforce Com Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Sales Cloud#Marketing Cloud#Industry Clouds#The Industry Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
AWS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Computerssiliconangle.com

Opera releases a fully optimized version of its browser for Chromebooks

Opera Software announced Thursday that it released the first third-party browser fully optimized for Chromebooks and Chrome OS as an alternative to Google Chrome, which is the default browser that runs on the devices. Users can download browser alternatives because Chromebooks support running Android apps, on which the new Opera...
Businessaithority.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition Of Zerto, A Leader In Cloud Data Management And Protection

Acquisition accelerates HPE Storage’s transformation to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. Zerto is the vendor of choice for more than 350 Managed Service Providers and 9,000 customers to provide disaster recovery, ransomware protection, and data and application mobility across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. Zerto is expected to contribute more than...
MarketsVentureBeat

Oracle’s Autonomous Data Warehouse expansion offers potential upside for tech professionals

In March, Oracle announced an expansion to their Autonomous Data Warehouse that can bring the benefits of ADW — automating previously manual tasks — to large groups of new potential users. Oracle calls the expansion “the first self-driving database,” and its goal with the new features is to “completely transform cloud data warehousing from a complex ecosystem … that requires extensive expertise into an intuitive, point-and-click experience” that will enable all types of professionals to access, work with, and build business insights with data, from engineers to analysts and data scientists to business users, all without the help of IT.
Businesssiliconangle.com

IBM President Jim Whitehurst steps down as part of major leadership reshuffle

IBM Corp. today announced that Jim Whitehurst, the company’s president, has decided to step down. Whitehurst’s departure is part of a broader leadership reshuffle that will affect several major business units. The company’s share price dropped more than 4.8% on news. Whitehurst (pictured) joined IBM in 2019 after the company...
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

State Governments Adopt AWS Cloud Platform for Citizen Engagement

Some state and local governments have implemented an Amazon Web Services-built contact center platform to facilitate engagement between agencies and citizens who seek government services. Amazon Connect employs artificial intelligence to support constituent interactions in Iowa, Rhode Island, Washington D.C. and King County, Washington state, according to an AWS blog...
Marketssiliconangle.com

Italy’s stock exchange shares its Postgres success story

It wasn’t long ago that chief information officers from large organizations would ignore any ideas of implementing open-source software — they believed it wasn’t right for their businesses, and using it in sensitive industries like finance, trading or healthcare was entirely out of the question, according to Roberto Giordano (pictured), end-user computing, corporate and database services manager at Borsa Italiana Group, Italy’s only stock market exchange.
Politicsbizjournals

Fresh out of AWS, Teresa Carlson forecasts changing winds for the government cloud

Two months after leaving Amazon Web Services, Teresa Carlson still has her eyes on the cloud — and how selling it to government customers is changing. Now the chief growth officer at Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the former vice president for AWS's public sector business said Monday that that while cloud adoption is still growing for the federal government, those contracts may not all come in the same multi-billion-dollar-package they once did.
Technologymartechseries.com

Cisco and Inteliquent Integrate High Quality Cloud Calling

Inteliquent, the largest independent voice communications service provider in the United States, announced the general availability to offer Cloud Connected PSTN service for Webex Calling. With this calling integration, Webex Calling users can now select Inteliquent as their voice provider of phone numbers, toll-free numbers, local and long distance services as well as enhanced 911.
Businesschannele2e.com

HPE to Acquire Zerto to Expand GreenLake Cloud Data Protection Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has agreed to acquire cloud data management and data protection provider Zerto for $374 million. ChannelE2E has tracked hundreds of technology M&A deals in 2021. See the complete list of M&A deals here. The big question on this deal: Will HPE take Zerto down-market into the...
TechnologyCIO

New in Google Cloud VMware Engine: Autoscaling, Mumbai Expansion, and More

By Sai Gopalan, Product Management, Google Cloud and Sharath Suryanaraya, Product Manager Google Cloud VMware Engine. We’ve made several updates to Google Cloud VMware Engine in recent weeks—today’s post provides a recap of our latest milestones. Google Cloud VMware Engine delivers an enterprise-grade VMware stack running natively in Google Cloud. This cloud service is one of the fastest paths to the cloud for VMware workloads without making changes to existing applications or operating models across a variety of use-cases. These include rapid data center exit, application lift and shift, disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, or modernization at your own pace.
Technologyaithority.com

Ingram Micro Cloud Delivers Partner Transformation Program To Accelerate Partners’ Amazon Web Services Business

Ingram Micro Cloud and SyncOrg introduce a customized Partner Transformation Program (PTP) to help resellers and service providers maximize their AWS practices. As a result of the initiatives within the recently announced global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ingram Micro Cloud is introducing a customized Partner Transformation Program (PTP) as part of their AWS Illuminate offering. The AWS Illuminate PTP will enable Ingram Micro’s partners to maximize their AWS practices and accelerate revenue growth.
Technologysiliconangle.com

PayPal phishing attack uses legitimate services to bypass Google Workspace security

A newly revealed PayPal Holdings Inc. credential phishing attack is using exploited legitimate services to target victims and bypass security services provided by Google LLC Workspace. Detailed today by Bryan O’Neil, vice president of solutions engineering at email security firm Armorblox Inc., the attack exploits issues with PayPal integration with...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Zebra Technologies buys warehouse robot maker Fetch Robotics

Enterprise technology giant Zebra Technologies Corp. is looking to bolster its presence in the industrial robot industry, announcing its intention today to acquire startup called Fetch Robotics Inc. for $290 million. The acquisition, which is still subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close by the third quarter. Zebra...