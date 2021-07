Our first look at Sonic Prime -- an upcoming 3D animated TV series from Netflix -- has been revealed, but not courtesy of Sega, Man of Action Entertainment, or WildBrain, but a new leak. The leak comes the way of Patrick Horan -- via ArtStation -- and consists of several pieces of concept art. In other words, none of it is indicative of how the show will actually look, but it does possibly provide insight into the show's art direction.