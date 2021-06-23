Cancel
The Lone Bellow’s ‘O’ Be Joyful’ Is a Dark Good Time [Exclusive Premiere]

By Angela Stefano
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's something sinister about "O' Be Joyful," the title track of Shovels & Rope's 2012 album. While the husband-and-wife duo's original version of the song is fuzzy and stomping, the Lone Bellow's new cover of the song brings a gospel influence — but it's no less dark. "We have been...

koel.com
Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

