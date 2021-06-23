The Lone Bellow’s ‘O’ Be Joyful’ Is a Dark Good Time [Exclusive Premiere]

In the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter protests last year, Kaleena Zanders released “Reload,” a single featuring a powerful message that calls for reloading on love instead of bullets and chronicling her experience with police brutality. The Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and producer was tackled to the ground by a police officer because she was biking on the wrong side of the road while on her way to a yoga class. The traumatic experience, which occurred 10 years ago, resurfaced in her mind following the death of George Floyd. “I literally was tackled to the ground in the same fashion,” she says. “The only thing that was different was I didn’t get my neck kneeled on or killed.” On June 30, the artist releases Reload [reloaded], a five-track remix package boasting reworks by Lee Wilson, R3LL, 12th Planet, KOIL and Vindata. Forbes received an exclusive premiere of Wilson’s remix of “Reload.”