Santa Rosa, CA

Founder of Santa Rosa cannabis dispensary SPARC wins Pride Business Leadership award

By NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErich Pearson, CEO and founder of Santa Rosa-based cannabis dispensary SPARC, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal’s inaugural Pride Business Leadership Awards. "For the past 20 years Erich Pearson has been dedicated to advancing the cannabis industry, promoting inclusivity and LBGTQ rights, and has been recognized for his vision and leadership,“ a nominator wrote. ”From long-time advocate to legislative consultant, from dispensary operator to cultivation expert, his credentials and experience are unquestionable.

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
