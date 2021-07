In December, I received a letter from the Student Loans Company (SLC) telling me I was due to finish repaying my student loan within the next year, and that I needed to change my payment plan to avoid overpaying. I called and was told that an error on my account was preventing them seeing my balance, so they weren’t able to tell me how much I still needed to repay, or discuss my options. When I logged on to the portal online to check my balance it said: “This service is not available for your account.”