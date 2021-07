Probably one of the best hand to hand combat fighters in Marvel history, Shang-Chi is a hero who has long deserved his own movie, and now, finally, the superhero is getting his big Hollywood break. Marvel Studios began developing the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings back in 2018, and it’s safe to say that all us Marvel fans and martial art enthusiasts have been buzzing ever since we found out. But what do we really know about this action-packed film? Well, fear not all you comic book fanatics because we’ve gathered heaps of inside info on the first martial arts movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.