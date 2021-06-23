Abuse case gets new day in court

Moments away from facing his accuser one more time an Elmore City man charged with physically abusing and torturing his wife and young daughter had his next day in court pushed back on the calendar.

A hearing, scheduled last week in Garvin County District Court for Mohamed Mostafa Kamel Abdelrahman, 29, was postponed when his wife, the alleged victim in the case, was unable to appear for her testimony.

The testimony that didn't come this time was expected be similar to what the woman said on the stand earlier this year after Abdelrahman was first accused of using an aluminum baseball bat to brutally beat her and the scolding hot blade of a machete to torture their five-year-old child.

“The victim had a family emergency and couldn't appear at the hearing,” said Corey Miner, an assistant district attorney in Garvin County.

“The emergency was her car was stolen. She's OK and the hearing has been rescheduled.”

Miner was the one questioning the woman on the stand a few weeks ago during a court hearing to determine whether or not Abdelrahman would be given a bond, which a judge denied keeping him in jail.

“I expect her testimony to be the same as a previous hearing where she testified about the torture she and her daughter suffered,” Miner tells the PV Democrat.

During last week's proceeding Abdelrahman went against his defense counsel's advice and agreed to have the preliminary hearing rescheduled in late July.

Abdelrahman then made it clear he wants a new attorney due to a conflict related to a revocation of his probation.

The defendant is referring to a 35-year prison sentence given to him in March after Miner moved to accelerate a deferred sentence given to him for a 2019 child neglect case.

After that sentence was handed down Abdelrahman submitted a hand-written letter to a Garvin County judge demanding that he be able to withdraw his no contest plea given a year ago leading to the deferred sentence and now a prison term.

The request was denied because it was not done in a timely manner.

“I do not understand what happened in court,” he said in the letter, referring to the hearing ending with his new lengthy prison sentence. “I feel my attorney did not explain to me what was happening with my life.

“Your honor I request the courts to consider a mental health evaluation for the treatment that I need and medication to heal me and my family life.”

Abdelrahman is facing felony charges ranging from child abuse and neglect to assault with a dangerous weapon alleging he attacked them on Feb. 15 at their home.

According to court records, Abdulrahman is accused of placing the heated machete on the bottom of the child's feet, causing severe injuries, in an attempt to get information about his belief his wife was having an affair with other men.

He's also alleged to have threatened his wife with the machete and a knife, while beating her with a bat.