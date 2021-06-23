Farnsworth Art Museum receives $25,000 donation toward First Friday Art Walk

ROCKLAND — First National Bank and First National Wealth Management recently contributed $25,000 to the Farnsworth Art Museum in support of First Fridays and other projects. The First Friday events run from July through October and allow visitors to view the Farnsworth’s galleries free of charge from 5 to 8 p.m. The 2021 First Fridays at the Farnsworth, part of the Arts in Rockland First Friday Art Walks, are on July 2, August 6, September 3 and October 1. First National Bank employees will volunteer at each event to assist patrons at each of the Farnsworth entrances.