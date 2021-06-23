Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockland, ME

Farnsworth Art Museum receives $25,000 donation toward First Friday Art Walk

penbaypilot.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKLAND — First National Bank and First National Wealth Management recently contributed $25,000 to the Farnsworth Art Museum in support of First Fridays and other projects. The First Friday events run from July through October and allow visitors to view the Farnsworth’s galleries free of charge from 5 to 8 p.m. The 2021 First Fridays at the Farnsworth, part of the Arts in Rockland First Friday Art Walks, are on July 2, August 6, September 3 and October 1. First National Bank employees will volunteer at each event to assist patrons at each of the Farnsworth entrances.

www.penbaypilot.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland, ME
Entertainment
Local
Maine Government
State
Washington State
City
Rockland, ME
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
Rockland, ME
Government
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Lincoln, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Arts#First National Bank#The Farnsworth Art Museum#First Fridays#The Art Capital Of Maine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then...