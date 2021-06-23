Cancel
Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN COLLIER COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM EDT * At 131 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bonita Springs to near Golden Gate Estates to near Royal Palm Hammock. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Naples, Golden Gate Estates, Orangetree, Golden Gate, Lely Resort, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Vineyards, Royal Palm Hammock, North Naples, Naples Manor, Naples Park, East Naples, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Lely, South Blocks Golde, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve, Picayune Strand State Forest, Intersection I-75 And Everglades Blvd and Quail Creek Estate.

alerts.weather.gov
