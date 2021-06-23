Cancel
Martin County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Martin; Okeechobee; St. Lucie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. LUCIE SOUTHEASTERN OKEECHOBEE AND WESTERN MARTIN COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT At 134 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Indiantown, moving northwest at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Indiantown, J And S Fish Camp, Saint Lucie West, Tradition and Port Mayaca.

