Journal Jots

Check out the new story walk in Harlem City Park! The book featured is “Do Not Wish for a Pet Ostrich!” Children may register for summer reading and adopt their stuffed animal through the month of June. Kids can earn prizes for books read and chances to win grand prizes at the end of summer reading! Teens and adults may enter their name to win a $50 gift card for each book read. The Book Challenge for June is to read a book set in the summer. The library board will meet June 30, 4:15 for their regular meeting which includes training on the state library. The library has a new Wi-Fi password. Come in and ask at the front desk.