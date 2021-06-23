Who leads Optum? 14 execs to know

Carman will report directly to president and CEO Craig Fraser. She has more than two decades of experience working in life sciences and other highly regulated industries. “We are delighted to welcome Diane to the Windtree team in her new role as general counsel,” Fraser said in a news release. “She is a talented and experienced executive with in-depth knowledge of pharmaceutical development companies and our clinical and business development operations. Her decades of legal and executive experience will be instrumental as we advance our multiple late-stage clinical candidates and grow the business.”