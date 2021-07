When you choose a spouse, you’re choosing a teammate for everything. The person you will stand next to in every loss and win. The person who you will work through every struggle with. You’re making a huge investment into your life. Every investment comes with risk, and when you choose wisely, some come with a major payoff. The partner you choose impacts your quality of life, for better or for worse. I am grateful everyday to have Yvette as my teammate, my partner in all things, especially in parenthood, because every investment I make into her she gives back to me tenfold. There’s no doubt in my mind that Yvette is the best investment of time, energy, and trust I could have made almost eleven years ago. I only hope I can make her feel as blessed as I do.