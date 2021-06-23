Lady Cats at Dixie State Team Camp in Utah

The Harlem Lady Cats were at Dixie State University in Utah this past week. The long trek south was definitely worth it as the girls got to experience many new things together, build team spirit, and play some basketball. The experience and memories are worth much more than the cost per camper that included 9 games, motel room, meals, a 2-minute tournament plus individual skills as well as a single elimination tournament. Lady Cat Coaches Laramie Schwenke and Brandon Trottier were with the team and coached them through the entire process. Former MSU-Northern Assistant Coach Nicole Yazzie helped the Lady Cats with entry into the camp. Yazzie is the Assistant Coach/Recruiter for Dixie State and offered plenty of encouraging words during the individual skills. Senior Taya Trottier was selected to play in the All-Star game at the conclusion of the Team Camp activities.