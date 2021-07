Ciryl Gane knew well before the world that something big was coming his way. The UFC heavyweight contender revealed the UFC had put on the table an interim title fight prior to his fight with Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Fight Night 190 this past Saturday. And like promised, the UFC followed through and scheduled an interim heavyweight title fight between Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) and Derrick Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) to headline UFC 265 on Aug. 7 in Houston.