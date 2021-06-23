Cancel
Harlem, MT

Walter Thomas Funk

By Donna Miller
blainecountyjournal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter Thomas Funk passed away June 14, 2021 with his family at his side. He was born Feb 4, 1932 in Sedalia, CO and moved to Harlem with his Dad and sister Evelyn. He then attended school in Harlem and joined the service in 1952 serving in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean conflict for 3 years. He was honorably discharged in 1954. He then worked for BN Railroad. He married the love of his life Amelia Conner in 1956. They then welcomed 5 daughters— his “favorite farm hands”.

