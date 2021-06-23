22nd Annual Barber Bearpaw Bowmen 3D Archery Shoot a Huge Success

After a long difficult year it was great to see all the campers lining up in the field at the Barber Ranch for the 22nd Annual Barber Ranch Archery Shoot. Located in the Hungry Hollow near Lloyd Montana, Frank and Bettie Barber have been spectacular hosts for the two day event for more than two decades. The Bear Paw Bowmen Archery Club has worked hand in hand with the Barbers in building the Archery Shoot into one of the premiere events around.