Blaine County Beacon: Raty Offers Three B's of Business Advice
After she graduated from Chinook High School in 2014, Paige Raty attended college at Montana State University-Northern (MSUN) and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Operations Technology with a minor in Business. In addition to her education in Havre, she earned certification as an Equine Sports Massage Therapist (CESMT) through Midwest Natural Healing for Animals out of Indiana. This degree and certification make her regular work-week possible and productive.www.blainecountyjournal.com