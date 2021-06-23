Audrey Kupferberg: The Father
The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, is the first film to be written and directed by acclaimed playwright Florian Zeller. The screenplay was co-written by Zeller with Christopher Hampton. The film has had a long list of major award nominations, and Zeller and Hampton won Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay. Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. It is a role written especially for him by Zeller. Critics have rated it a gem, and mature viewers are simply blown away by its explosive theme, powerful acting, and superb script.www.wamc.org