Audrey Kupferberg: The Father

wamc.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Father, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, is the first film to be written and directed by acclaimed playwright Florian Zeller. The screenplay was co-written by Zeller with Christopher Hampton. The film has had a long list of major award nominations, and Zeller and Hampton won Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay. Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. It is a role written especially for him by Zeller. Critics have rated it a gem, and mature viewers are simply blown away by its explosive theme, powerful acting, and superb script.

