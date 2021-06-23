Cancel
Montana State

Students Named to MSU-Northern's Spring 2021 Semester Dean's List

By Donna Miller
blainecountyjournal.com
 13 days ago

The Montana State University-Northern’s Spring semester Dean’s List contains 318 students. To be included in the Dean’s List, students must carry a minimum of 12 credits and earn a grade point average of 3.25 or better. Students that received an incomplete or “F” during this semester are not included on the honor roll listing. The following list of students is organized alphabetically by hometown (please note that many students give a Havre address instead of a hometown address, and thus are listed in the Havre listing).

