Four Rudyard softball players named all-state
RUDYARD — Rudyard had an historic run in softball this season, finishing state runner-up in Division 4. Four Rudyard players received All-State honors from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association. Junior Brooklyn Besteman (1st base) and sophomore Megan Postma (catcher) were named Division 4 All-State First Team, while seniors Morgan Bickel (pitcher) and Paige Postma (shortstop) received Division 4 All-State Honorable Mention.www.sooeveningnews.com