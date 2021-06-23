3321 W Grace St, Richmond City, VA 23221
Beautiful 1926 rowhouse in the Museum District. Original arch details and walls nook throughout. The kitchen has had a recent renovation with attractive white cabinetry, six burner stove, wine fridge, and plenty of storage. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms including an expanded primary suite with 2 closets and a full bath. The backyard has been professionally overhauled by Cartwright Landscaping. For car lovers, a large garage is found off of the PAVED alley backing Monument Ave. All this located close to Scott's Addition, VMFA, tons of shops and restaurants, as well as all the major highway systems.richmond.com