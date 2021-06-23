Hear Colombian Superstar Juanes Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

YouTube metal all-stars Anthony Vincent, Steve Terreberry, Rudy Ayoub, Hiram Hernandez, Gigi Zimmer, and wienerdrums have teamed up for a special thirtieth anniversary cover of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam.” Some of you are going to love it; some of you are going to hate it. None of you will be able to deny that it’s a truly singular take on the song that does a good job of balancing homage and invention. (They also do something really cool at the end at that I won’t spoil for you here.)