Ahold Delhaize's self-distribution network will be more than 85% complete in 2022
More than 85% of Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. supply chain will be company-controlled by the end of 2022, the grocer announced on Wednesday. ADUSA Supply Chain, the Netherlands-based retailer’s U.S. distribution arm, has transitioned two procurement facilities in Freetown, Massachusetts, over to its network so far this year and plans to make four additional facilities self-managed by the end of the year. Next year, ADUSA will add five distribution centers to the network, including two fully automated frozen facilities.www.grocerydive.com