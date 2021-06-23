Ahold Delhaize's self-distribution network will be more than 85% complete in 2022

DHL Supply Chain announced June 29 it will manage Advanced Drainage Systems’ new 131,000-square-foot facility at 1601 Poplar Drive Extension in Greer. “ADS is committed to meeting the growing demand for our products and solutions and expanding our reach through a high quality, flexible and speed of service logistics platform to execute our mission of better serving our customers,” said ADS President and CEO Scott Barbour. “Working with DHL Supply Chain, we have an exciting opportunity to further strengthen our services and support our company’s goal of generating above-market growth through the execution of our material conversion and water management solutions strategies.”