7475 Darva Glen, Hanover, VA 23111

Crisp, clean and classic two story in Shady Grove Forest! The first floor features a foyer, formal dining room(used as an office bc the eat in kitchen has plenty of space), huge living room with fireplace, large kitchen with an adjacent eat in area, screened in porch, and an attached garage with work space. The second floor features four bedrooms and two full baths, including a primary bedroom suite with private bath, and the laundry. Plenty of storage in the walk up attic, accessed in the hall. There is a driveway in the front and fenced in yard in the rear as well a detached storage shed. Multiple upgrades throughout including a new roof in 2018.