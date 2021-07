Summer is upon us and easy reading books, my lawn chair, and a tall glass of iced tea calls. I am winding down from a killer winter/spring schedule and I need down-time reading, and doing a little knitting. My idea of a reading escape, if you have been reading this column, is very predictable. I want a clean read: an interesting murder mystery with no graphic violence, or strong language, an interesting set of characters, fast moving plot, possibly a little romance, and of course – knitting. That’s really not too much to ask given the winter we all have had.