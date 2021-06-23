Giant Food teams up with local farmers on produce boxes this summer
Giant Food has debuted produce boxes for the summer in partnership with more than 20 farms in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, the Mid-Atlantic grocer announced on Tuesday. The Local Produce Boxes, which cost $20 each and are available through the grocer's Giant Delivers e-commerce service, will contain six or more in-season items that will vary weekly. Shoppers don’t need a subscription or commitment to ordering a set number of boxes.www.grocerydive.com