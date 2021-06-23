Giant Food teams up with local farmers on produce boxes this summer

A New Orleans nonprofit is working to expand its longstanding tradition of providing fresh, local food to families across the region. Crescent City Farmers Market has received a five-year grant to provide at least $125,000 in Market Match dollars each year. Under Market Match, an individual can bring their EBT card to the market, state how much of their EBT balance they would like to spend, and receive an equal amount in tokens to use specifically at the market.