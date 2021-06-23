Cancel
Giant Food teams up with local farmers on produce boxes this summer

By Catherine Douglas Moran
grocerydive.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiant Food has debuted produce boxes for the summer in partnership with more than 20 farms in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, the Mid-Atlantic grocer announced on Tuesday. The Local Produce Boxes, which cost $20 each and are available through the grocer's Giant Delivers e-commerce service, will contain six or more in-season items that will vary weekly. Shoppers don’t need a subscription or commitment to ordering a set number of boxes.

