Lexar Announces Development of SD Express Memory Cards

By Canon Rumors
canonrumors.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We are excited to announce the development of SD Express memory cards, which use the PCle 3.0 interface, marking an innovation in memory card technology. In the future, we will be able to use Lexar SD Express memory cards in many data-intense applications including videography, photography, 360-degree applications, and automobile storage. This will bring users to a higher-performance experience,” says Jordan Zhong, Vice President of Lexar.

www.canonrumors.com
