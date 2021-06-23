India Walton Poised to Become First Socialist Mayor of a Major American City in 60 Years

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — As a first-generation college graduate who's now on her way to earning a doctoral degree, Kenya Johns is ready to be a pioneer for her community, not just her family. Johns is set to become the first Black woman elected mayor of her hometown of Beaver Falls in the city's 153-year history. A 2014 graduate of Slippery Rock University with a degree in psychology, Johns won the city's Democratic primary election last month and will run unopposed in the November general election, which means she'll become mayor next year, unless a write-in candidate wins, which hasn't happened in at least 50 years according to the city clerk.