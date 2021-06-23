Cancel
India Walton Poised to Become First Socialist Mayor of a Major American City in 60 Years

By Tessa Stuart
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York’s second largest city, Buffalo, is poised to make history this fall by electing its first female mayor — and the first socialist mayor of a major American city in more than 60 years. On Tuesday, 38-year-old India Walton defeated four-term incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in the Democratic primary. Walton was leading Brown by more than 1,500 votes, or roughly 7 percentage points, when the AP called the race on Wednesday morning.

