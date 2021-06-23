Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Gas will cost you the highest price in 7 years on 4th of July weekend

Posted by 
13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gas will remain above the $3 per gallon mark all the way through 4th of July weekend, GasBuddy reports. These are the highest prices the country has seen since 2014. The July 4th gas prices are expected to be $3.11 per gallon, which is 93 cents more than last year’s price of $2.18. Over the span of one year, the dramatic decrease in driving during the pandemic to the recent resurgence back to the roads brought on this 43% price increase.

www.wzzm13.com
Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#4th Of July#Colonial Pipeline#Americans#Covid#News 13onyourside Com#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Trafficcannoncourier.com

Gas Prices Expected To Rise Before July 4th

Tennessee gas prices have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.81/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 5.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Virginia Beach, VAemporiaindependentmessenger.com

No Freedom from High Gas Prices for the Independence Day Holiday Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH – At $3.09, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year and not stopping. That average will increase, possibly as much as another nickel, in the lead up to the Independence Day holiday weekend as AAA forecasts a record-breaking 43.6 million Americans will hit the road for a holiday getaway. This year’s Independence Day weekend is defined as Thursday, July 1 – Monday, July 5.
Elsmere, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

$3 a gallon gas greets motorists as July 4th weekend approaches

Delaware gas prices have risen by four cents over the past week, with $3 ($2.99.9) a gallon gas commonplace. Price leaders Royal Farms raised prices at many of their convenience stores to $2.99.9. According to AAA Mid-Atlantic and Gas Buddy, membership clubs continued to have the lowest prices in the...
wbkb11.com

July 4th cookout costs drop slightly this year

LANSING, Mich. — U.S. consumers are getting some good news as they fire up the grill for their Fourth of July cookouts. A look at prices from the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) for Independence Day meal staples shows the average cost for a summer cookout for 10 people remains affordable at an average of $59.50, or less than $6 per person.
Forest City, NCDigital Courier

July 4th travelers driving up gas prices

FOREST CITY — With nearly 48 million people expected to travel over the July 4th holiday, motorists will again feel the pain at the pump — one expected to linger throughout the summer. They could even find gas scarce again. This Independence Day is expected to be the second-highest travel...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Mail

Running on empty! Gas stations across the country could run out of fuel as 43MILLION motorists are expected to hit the road for July 4 weekend - even as gas prices soar to highest levels in seven years

Gas stations across the country are running out of gasoline just as 43million Americans are preparing to hit the road for the July 4th holiday weekend. Outages have already been reported at pumps in at least seven states over the past week as demand rises and bottlenecks appear in gas supply chains.
Traffichoumatimes.com

Oil Hits Highest Marks In Last Few Years As Demand Rises

Crude oil saw its highest prices in the last few years as the world remains on track to pre-COVID normality. On June 7, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was just over $69 a barrel. The day before, the US benchmark traded above $70 a barrel — its highest since October of 2018. In April of 2020, one of the pandemic peaks, WTI fell to a negative $37.63 per barrel. The $70 mark is $110 a barrel above that record low.
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Resilience Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory Again

The price of oil holds near the yearly high ($74.45) as US inventories contract for seven consecutive weeks, and signs of stronger demand may keep the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on track to gradually restore production as the group sticks to the production adjustment table from earlier this year.
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil rises on lower U.S. stockpiles, demand recovery

NEW YORK – Oil prices rose on Wednesday, heading for monthly and quarterly gains, after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles were shrinking and an OPEC report foresaw an undersupplied market this year. The Brent crude contract for August, due to expire on Wednesday, was up 28 cents, or 0.4% at...
Industryspglobal.com

US crude exports' four-week moving average hits more than one-year high

Tight arbitrage economics expected to impact August, September loadings. US crude exports over the four-week period ended on June 25 rose to a more than one-year-high as exporters have benefited from particularly low freight rates, the US Energy Information Administration showed June 30. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...