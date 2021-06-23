Gas will cost you the highest price in 7 years on 4th of July weekend

Gas will remain above the $3 per gallon mark all the way through 4th of July weekend, GasBuddy reports. These are the highest prices the country has seen since 2014. The July 4th gas prices are expected to be $3.11 per gallon, which is 93 cents more than last year’s price of $2.18. Over the span of one year, the dramatic decrease in driving during the pandemic to the recent resurgence back to the roads brought on this 43% price increase.