'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alums Will Recreate Classic 'Brady Bunch' Episode for Paramount Plus

By Adam B. Vary
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the great camp classics of 1970s television is getting a drag makeover. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer World of Wonder is mounting “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch,” in which the original stars of the iconic TV series “The Brady Bunch” will recreate a beloved episode of the show alongside several “Drag Race” alumni. The special, produced in partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Plus, will debut on the streamer on June 30, just in time for the end of Pride Month.

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bendelacreme
Person
Mike Lookinland
Person
Marcia Wallace
Person
Michelle Visage
Person
Eve Plumb
Person
Rupaul
Person
Susan Olsen
