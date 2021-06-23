'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alums Will Recreate Classic 'Brady Bunch' Episode for Paramount Plus

May I call you Jiggly? Back in season four, Jiggly Caliente immediately became a fan-favorite thanks to her quick wit and bubbly personality. Alas, the same can’t be said about her runways, which routinely received negative critiques from the judges and have since developed long afterlifes as memes for less-than-complimentary reasons. Born in the Philippines and raised in New York, the self-described “Plus-Sized Barbie” was a clear delight to be around, but her consistent struggle with a sewing machine ultimately proved to be her downfall when she competed a decade ago.