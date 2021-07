In the past, I’ve always been able to tell the difference between the Canon EF 85mm f/1.2 and the EF 70-200mm f/2.8. However, when I got ahold of the new RF 70-200mm f/2.8, I was blown away. The image quality and performance of this lens were beyond any zoom lens in its class. The characteristics mimicked that of a prime lens and I knew I had to test it against the new RF 85mm f/1.2 in a prime vs zoom comparison.