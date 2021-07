New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was checked by umpires for foreign substances during Monday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Last week, MLB sent out memos to all 30 clubs to let them know that they will be enforcing a ban on illegal foreign substances such as Spider Tack or rosin combined with sunscreen. Any pithcher who is caught using said substances would face a 10-game suspension with pay. Enforcement officially began on Monday, and umpires did not waste any time by checking arguably the best pitcher in the game.