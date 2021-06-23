'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Video Game Coming to Xbox
A new video game based on the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy is coming to Xbox. On Wednesday, Xbox and Warner Bros. announced Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game will be available free-to-play for Xbox users on July 15, one day before the movie hits theatres and HBO Max. However, the game launches exclusively into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks — a free benefits program that makes in-game add-ons, consumables, partner offers and more available to Ultimate members — globally and for a limited time on July 1.popculture.com