Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Video Game Coming to Xbox

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new video game based on the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy is coming to Xbox. On Wednesday, Xbox and Warner Bros. announced Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game will be available free-to-play for Xbox users on July 15, one day before the movie hits theatres and HBO Max. However, the game launches exclusively into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks — a free benefits program that makes in-game add-ons, consumables, partner offers and more available to Ultimate members — globally and for a limited time on July 1.

popculture.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Hbo Max#Ultimate#Tune Squad#The Goon Squad#Serververse#Digital Eclipse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Country
India
Related
MoviesSporting News

Australian release of Space Jam: A New Legacy set for July 8

The anticipation continues to build for the Australian release of Space Jam: A New Legacy. With advance screenings from July 8, Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to see Bugs Bunny and a whole host of the Looney Tunes join forces with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as they go to battle with the Goon Squad.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Space Jam: A New Legacy themed Xbox controllers probably look so small in LeBron James' hands

Ahead of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Xbox has teamed up with Warner Bros. to release limited edition Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers. Take your pick of three themed Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers: a purple and black Goon Squad controller, a blue and orange Tune Squad controller, and the blue and black Server-verse controller. The plot of Space Jam: A New Legacy sees NBA superstar LeBron James and his fictional son sucked onto the Warner 3000 entertainment Server-verse by a disgruntled AI. James will travel through the Warner Bros. film archive, with the Looney Tunes by his side.
Video GamesDigital Trends

A fan-made Space Jam beat-’em-up game is coming to Xbox Game Pass

The upcoming new Space Jam movie is getting a surprising video game adaptation. Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is a fan-made beat-’em-up game that will be free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers starting on July 1. Microsoft is launching a trio of Space Jam Xbox controllers alongside the new film as well.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Microsoft Announces Space Jam: A New Legacy Controller Line and Beat-Em Up Game

Space Jam was a huge deal in the mid-’90s and came about thanks to a series of ads with Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan that got high marks and showed that the pair had great chemistry – and that led to a movie being made to fully take advantage of this. It also led to a video game on 32-bit consoles inspired by NBA Jam, and in line with that, the franchise’s modern-day incarnation will get a game and its own line of controllers as well. The controllers feature a WB neon black and blue theme, a purple and black Goon Squad theme, and a Tune Squad Theme that looks fantastic and actually looks a bit nicer on the controller than it does on the uniforms.
TV Shows/Film

New ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Teaser Mashes Up the Looney Tunes With ‘Mad Max,’ ‘The Matrix,’ and More

You can’t have a Looney Tunes movie without a few winks and nudges at other beloved pieces of pop culture. Those mischievous cartoons have long made a habit of satirizing classic movies and TV shows (see: Carrotblanca), and their appearance in Space Jam: A New Legacy will be no exception — though this time, the Tunes will be straight up crashing movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Matrix.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Feature: Ahead Of The New Space Jam Xbox Game, Do You Remember The 1996 Original?

It's quite crazy to think that 25 years since the last Space Jam film, we're not only getting a standalone sequel this July, but Xbox is also getting an exclusive game - albeit pretty different to the official tie-in that released back in 1996. The developer isn't the same, the expectation isn't the same, and even the style of gameplay isn't the same.
Lifestylehotspotatl.com

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” Teams Up With McDonald’s and Diamond Supply For New Collection

When the first Space Jam debuted in 1996, the franchise linked up with McDonald’s and released a collectible set of Happy Meals toys that remain a popular memory in the restaurant’s legacy, so much so that even Bugs Bunny returned to celebrate Mickey D’s 40th anniversary. With the upcoming release of Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16, the Golden Arches are back and worked alongside skateboard brand Diamond Supply Co. to unveil “something out of this world.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy Photos Tease Batman And Austin Powers Crossovers

The first film was a relatively simple story about how a gaggle of cartoon characters recruited the best basketball player on the planet to help them win a game against an evil group of aliens that had stolen the essence of some NBA standouts with the fate of the universe at stake, but long-awaited sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy is shaping up to be an altogether bigger, bolder, and stranger beast.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

The Tune Squad Takes Center Stage on the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' x Converse Japan Chuck Taylor All-Star Collection

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a buzzy collaborative partner this summer, as companies from McDonalds to Tommy Jeans and Trolli have worked with the forthcoming film on special projects. Of course, due to its basketball themes and LeBron James‘ starring role there’s bound to be co-created footwear as well — and Converse Japan has whipped up two special takes on the beloved Chuck Taylor All Star, each featuring a special Space Jam print.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

McDonald's Drops New Tune Squad-Inspired Collection in Celebration of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

McDonald’s has officially partnered with Diamond Supply Co. to pay homage to the upcoming film, Space jam: A New Legacy. McDonald’s support for the Space Jam franchise dates back to 1996, where a release of the now-collectible Happy Meal was amongst the hottest items on the menu. With the forthcoming film set to release later this summer, McDonald’s and Diamond Supply Co. have designed a custom line of jerseys, shorts and sweatshirts inspired by the iconic and timeless Tune Squad.
NBAFandango

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Tickets Now on Sale: Watch Exclusive Clip

Basketball superstar LeBron James enters a new world of entertainment in Space Jam: A New Legacy. Tickets are now on sale to experience a fabulous family concoction, as LeBron must rescue his beloved son Dom (Cedric Joe), who has been snatched away to a bizarre digital space by a rogue A.I., where a lethal goon squad awaits the heroic LeBron and his new team of unschooled Looney Tunes, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Yosemite Sam and friends.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Xbox And Nike Team Up For Exclusive New Space Jam Shoes And Companion Controller

Earlier in June, Xbox unveiled a few different versions of exclusive Space Jam-themed wireless controllers. Now the team is adding to that Space Jam love by teaming up with Nike for a new shoe to celebrate the upcoming film. To sweeten the pot a little bit, another new Space Jam controller has been revealed that pairs with the new sneaker via the Nike SNKRS app.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Xbox teams up with Nike to launch Space Jam: A new Legacy Xbox Wireless Controller and sneaker bundle

Microsoft has revealed today an exclusive Xbox Wireless Controller and Nike sneaker bundle inspired by the upcoming Space Jam: A new Legacy movie coming to theaters on July 16. The bundle includes an interesting-looking Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote Xbox Wireless Controller, as well as a pair of Nike Lebron 18 Low sneakers also inspired by the classic Looney Tunes characters.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

July’s Xbox Games With Gold Revealed

Another month and another new batch of games to keep forever courtesy of Xbox Games With Gold. Whether you’re new to the service or a returning player, there are plenty of free titles to download and keep forever. The month of July is headlined by PLANET ALPHA and Rock of Ages III: Make & Break on Xbox One.
MoviesGizmodo

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, When Porky Pig Raps, the World Weeps

Dear readers of io9, I’m worried about Space Jam: A New Legacy. You see, I’m a child of the 1990s. Like so many of us, I grew up idolizing Michael Jordan and was the perfect age to see the 1996 original Space Jam when it was released. So the news of the long-gestating sequel, featuring this generation’s closest Jordan equivalent LeBron James, is something I’ve been looking forward to. But watching Porky Pig rap in this new clip is just, well, worrisome.