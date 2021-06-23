Cancel
TV Shows

Joel McHale Teases 'Dangerous' Contestants for 'Card Sharks' Season 3 (Exclusive)

By Tania Hussain
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCard Sharks is back for another round on ABC tonight and host Joel McHale is taking the beloved game show’s moniker quite literally, teasing that a “dangerous” batch of contestants are coming up on the show’s third season. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com last month ahead of his other Wednesday night series Crime Scene Kitchen’s premiere, McHale joked how Card Sharks was upping the stakes with some very sharp contestants.

