Joel McHale Teases 'Dangerous' Contestants for 'Card Sharks' Season 3 (Exclusive)

You could win 2 tickets to see Joel McHale at Prairie Band Casino and Resort. He is scheduled to perform on August 21, 2021. Listen from 6AM to 4PM for the daily keyword to text to 877-297-1077 for your chance to win. Majic will select a new winner each day Monday through Thursday at 4pm to receive a pair of tickets to the show. Then on Friday, June 25, one of those lucky winners, will also win the grand prize, which includes an overnight hotel stay at the Prairie Band resort and 5,000 points to be used at any Prairie Band venue or as Prairie Cash.