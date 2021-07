Conan O’Brien is ending his talk show, TBS’s “Conan,” on Thursday night. Jack Black will be the final guest during the hourlong finale, which will air at 10 p.m. Don’t fret, Conanfan types. He’ll be back in a different vehicle on HBO Max before too long. Indeed, he’s a staple in the entertainment world who has been on TV in some iteration for 28 years, and, until he stops working, he’ll probably always have some perch or another. His HBO Max series, with a format still unknown, will be his fourth go-round.